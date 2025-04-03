Subway hopes new $5 footlong nachos will attract budget-conscious customers

New York (CNN) — Subway is adding nachos to its menu, but with an unusual twist.

The chain is partnering with Doritos to sell footlong nachos for $5, marking Subway’s latest addition to its popular Sidekicks menu that aims to attract budget-conscious customers.

In a press release, Subway said the new dish is “freshly prepared” using nacho cheese-flavored Doritos chips, topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes, red onions and drizzled with a chipotle sauce. To make it more filling, customers can add rotisserie-style chicken or steak for no extra charge or a scoop of avocado for an additional cost.

Subway has gradually been expanding its Sidekick menu since its introduction last year. Most recently, the chain added a 12-inch slab of chocolate cookie dough that is sprinkled with pieces of Oreos and topped with vanilla cream.

The Sidekick menu also includes 12-inch versions of chocolate chip cookies, a Cinnabon churro and a soft pretzel from Auntie Anne’s. It also has three footlong foods called Dippers, which uses Subway’s flatbread, rolled up with pepperoni and cheese, chicken and cheese or double cheese, and served hot.

Plus, the nachos are a cost-efficient addition for Subway, which uses existing ingredients like bagged chips and fresh toppings that are already used in its sandwiches.

Sidekicks and Dippers were born out of the chain seeing younger customers’ preference for snacking, according to Douglas Fry, Subway’s North America president, who previously told CNN that they want “convenient, hand-held, grab-and-go” food at an affordable price.

Restaurant chains have scrambled over the past year to attract customers who are fed up with high prices. Although some have succeeded with limited-time promotions, others like McDonald’s, Chili’s and Taco Bell have found more success offering value meals. Americans continue to be willing to spend — if they feel like they’re getting good bang for their buck.

Subway isn’t exempt from that. Although the privately held company doesn’t frequently release sales numbers, the chain resurrected its discounted footlong promotion in February, perhaps signaling it’s also off to a sluggish start to the year along with its rivals.

In recent years, Subway has added customization to its menu, doubled down on pushing orders to its app, increased its international presence and introduced freshly sliced meats — a major shift from Subway’s previous method of delivering cold cuts pre-sliced.

