Studies show 'Splenda,' other artificial sweeteners may damage human DNA

(KERO) — Those looking for sugar substitutes may want to avoid putting artificial sweeteners in their morning coffee.

A new study from North Caroline State University suggests that sugar substitutes such as "Splenda" may damage human DNA.

Researchers discovered that the chemical impacts genetic activity by affecting the tissue that lines the gut wall. That means things that would normally be flushed out of the body instead leak out the gut and get absorbed into the bloodstream.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged people to no longer use non-sugar sweeteners.