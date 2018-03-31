Student threatens shooting at Palomar College

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Palomar College student told deputies he wanted to cause a mass casualty shooting at the school and carry it out in April to commemorate the Columbine High School shooting.

Team 10 has learned the student is the same person who made threats involving the San Diego County Administration Center last week.

10News is not naming the student because no records are showing he’s been charged with a crime at this time.

According to court documents obtained by 10News, the student stated to San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies he intended on “targeting the egress walkways by using an elevated point and shooting a firearm upon bystanders.”

The court filing, a petition for workplace violence restraining orders, included a Palomar College Incident Reporting Form that stated, “he intended on targeting the egress walkways by using an elevated point and shooting a firearm upon bystanders.” It also noted he “began planning this assault in January 2018 and wanted to carry it out on Friday, April 20, 2018, to commemorate the Columbine High School shooting.”

The student didn't have a specific staff member or student targeted but was looking at any bystanders that would be in the area.

A spokesperson for Palomar College tells 10News,

“On Friday, March 23 at approximately 2 p.m., Palomar College received a Tarasoff warning of a reported threat to the campus, to occur in late April. It should be noted that no specific staff, faculty or student was identified as the intended target of the individual. Additionally, the college was entering Spring Break the week of March 26.On Friday, March 23 at approximately 5 p.m., an alert was sent to the campus to inform them of a potential threat.The institution through appropriate measures secured a Temporary Restraining Order and also initiated the Student Code of Conduct Policy to prohibit the individual from coming to any Palomar College campus site or location.Palomar College is cooperating with the San Diego County Sheriff. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is our number one priority. We will continue to do our due diligence to protect the campus community.”

A spokesperson for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tells 10News the student is the same person involved in the threat to the CAC last week. They said he was taken into custody according to Welfare and Institutions Code 5150, but can’t comment further.

The spokesperson said they are actively working to ensure the safety of those impacted.