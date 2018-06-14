Student in Los Angeles shows up to school wearing KKK costume for school project

LOS ANGELES – An investigation is underway after a student at a preparation academy in Los Angeles showed up dressed as a member of the Ku Klux Klan for a project approved by his teacher, according to KABC.

In a photo posted to social media, the student is seen dressed as a KKK member at Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy.

The student in the costume is said to be a freshman at the school who chose to write about Hiram Wesley Evans, a former member if the KKK, for a history project. Other students at the school also dressed up in costumes reflecting their chosen historical figures.

Students say they were concerned, and even felt unsafe, after seeing the student dressed up. The school later released a statement saying that the incident is under investigation and apologizing.