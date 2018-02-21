Strong winds, light snow, and cold temperatures hit Laguna Mountains

JULIAN, Calif. -- There was a light dusting of snow on Mt. Laguna and temperatures below freezing Tuesday.

Tom is a co-owner of Laguna Mountain Lodge co-owner. He told 10News, "Well, it got really cold, dropped down to about 22 and wind was just howlin' and then I got up about 5 this morning and the wind had died and there was a coating of snow; beautiful."

It hasn't been exceptionally busy at the lodge; it usually takes a heavier snowfall to bring the crowds.

It's also dangerous, he told us.

"It was pretty icy this morning; the roads were real bad." A pick-up truck slid off the road on hiway 79 near Santa Ysabel. No one was hurt.

The light storm left the area with nice scenery. "It's fun. I like the snow; like weather you can see."