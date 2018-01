CAPETOWN, Calif. (KGTV) - A strong earthquake shook the Northern California coast Thursday morning, just hours after a moderate quake in Southern California.

The second quakes were a 5.8 at 8:39 a.m. and a 5.0 at 9:24 a.m.

They struck off shore, west of Eureka and Ferndale in Humboldt County.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

