4.0 earthquake rattles Southern California Thursday morning

(KGTV) - A 4.0-magnitude earthquake woke up parts of Southern California early Thursday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake shook at about 2 a.m. in the Trabuco Canyon area, which is several miles away from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.



ABC7 in Los Angeles said residents in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties reported feeling the quake.



10News has not received reports of San Diego County residents feeling the earthquake.



The quake comes two days after a 7.9 earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska and a tsunami watch for the U.S. West Coast, including Southern California.