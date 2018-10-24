Stolen dog reunited with San Diego owner nearly 3 years later

Nearly three years, and a court battle later, she was reunited with Semper.
“I saw him in the car and knew it was him, I was so shaky, I just broke down, I just broke down," said Mares.
10News reached out to microchipping company Pet Key but has not yet heard back.
However, through the Pet Key Facebook page, a representative told Mares' private investigator that it’s not their policy to check a microchip before registering and that many chips are registered with more than one company.
Mares hopes her story enacts policy change in the microchipping industry so this doesn't continue to happen to families.