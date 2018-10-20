Slow-moving search for owner of El Cajon tortoise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A tortoise no longer on the loose is still waiting for its rightful owner in East County.

The tortoise, believed to be an older male, was found Thursday by Heartland Paramedics.

It was roaming the streets of El Cajon and is now staying at the El Cajon Animal Shelter.

Workers there say this is not a situation they often face.

“Not in the City of El Cajon," said Shelter Manager Jill Jones. "Perhaps in outer-lying counties, they have a little more tortoise traffic, but we generally do not."

A family who saw the original 10News story believed the tortoise was their beloved pet Frankie who went missing a week ago. However, upon arrival at the shelter, they quickly realized this tortoise was much larger.

If you believe the tortoise is yours, you can go to the shelter during regular business hours. If possible, bring photos and any other identifying information.