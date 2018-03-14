Stolen Boy Scout trailer recovered, but it's nearly empty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A stolen trailer belonging to a local Boy Scout troop has been recovered, but nearly all of the inventory is gone.

Some wooden poles and some cooking supplies are what they found in a previously stuffed trailer. Nearly 50 scouts strong, Boy Scout Troop 11 out of University City was prepping for a camping trip when the packed trailer recently disappeared from a church parking lot.

The trailer contained all of the troop's camping equipment - some $8,000 worth - from tents and stoves to cooking equipment, used for the camping trips and cooking events for homeless shelters. The theft puts those excursions in jeopardy.

RELATED: Thieves leave Chula Vista Boy Scout troop heartbroken

"It's just devastating because the equipment is so important to us ... We try to put smiles on other people's faces. It's just challenging because a lot of scouts come to our troop to camp and do more things, but we can't do that without our equipment," said Roman Greer, one of the scouts in Troop 11.

On Monday night, the trailer was found along a road in the Mission Bay area. Greer is happy to have the trailer back, but disappointed that the thief looked inside and then decided to raid it.

"To have Boy Scout insignias over the equipment, that's entirely terrible because you're knowingly taking away from kids and their experiences growing up," said Greer.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the troop repurchase the equipment.