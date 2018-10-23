Spring Valley residents upset over homeless population at popular park

SPRING VALLEY (KGTV): People who live in the East County say they're fed up with the growing homeless problem around Spring Valley County Park.

They say it's gotten worse over the last few months, and many parents are now afraid to bring their children there.

"They yell and scream, and they’re fighting each other," says Gustavo Galvez. His son, Gustavo, Jr. goes to the preschool at the park. "It’s concerning to have your kids listen to that kind of stuff."

The county admits the problem has gotten worse. In a statement to 10News, they outlined steps the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Health and Human Services is taking to solve it.

Those include:

- Coordinating outreach events to give the homeless assistance and resources.

- Increasing lighting around the park, especially near the restrooms.

- Increased cleaning of common areas around the park

The county also says that the Sheriff's Department has stepped up their patrols in the area. There is a Sheriff's Substation across the street, which helps keep and eye on the park.

Some parents, though, say it's not enough.

"I feel bad. I know they need to be somewhere. But I don't think they should be where children are," says Lisa Brown, who brings a group of kids from her daycare to the park. "It's a playground. Kids go here."

Concerned parents plan to bring their complaints to the Spring Valley Planning Group board meeting Wednesday night. It starts at 7 pm at the Otay Water District Headquarters (2554 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA 91978).