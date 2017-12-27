Spring Valley family catches would-be car thief trying to ram his way out of driveway

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A Spring Valley family woke up to find a would-be car thief trying to ram his way out of their driveway early Wednesday.

The suspect was trying to steal the family's truck, however, it was blocked in the driveway by two vehicles. The family reported waking to sounds of metal and glass crashing together out their home at about 3 a.m.

The suspect also tried to drive through the home's fence.

Upon hearing the commotion, an uncle ran outside to see what was happening. After trying to escape unsuccessfully, the suspect fled on foot.

The family described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was last seen wearing a puffy jacket and dark pants.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene but were not able to find the man. Officers are investigating the incident.