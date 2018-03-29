Spring job fair for young adults set to be held in City Heights

Fair
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego organization is set to hold a job fair in City Heights Thursday, giving young adults an opportunity to find employment.
The “CONNECT2Careers Spring Job Fair" will be held on March 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fair @ 44 International Market on 4350 El Cajon Boulevard.
The job fair is open to anyone ages 16 to 24. Last year, the fair drew more than 300 young adults looking for employment.
Below is a list of employers set to attend the event:
Employers like SDCCU Stadium, Petco Park and SDCCU Stadium will also be searching for workers to fill seasonal guest service, guest ambassador and vendor positions.
