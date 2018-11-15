Spot fires break out on either side of Sorrento Valley canyon

Allison Horn
5:46 PM, Nov 14, 2018
44 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two spot fires had San Diego firefighters working fast on either end of a canyon between Carmel Valley and Sorrento Valley Wednesday night.

A few spot fires were reported in brush along Calle Cristobal in Sorrento Valley about 5 p.m., according to a firefighting helicopter pilot who provided the information to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The second fire broke out on the north side of the canyon on Canter Heights Drive at Carmel Mountain Road in Carmel Valley about 30 minutes later. 

RELATED: 10News Pinpoint Weather Forecast

At one point, structures were threatened, according to San Diego Fire. The fire burned in heavy fuel with a slow rate of spread.

The forward rate of progress on the Carmel Valley fire was stopped just before 6 p.m., with about one acre burned. No buildings were damaged.

The Sorrento Valley fire was also extinguished in about one hour.

There was no word on a cause of the fires or whether they were connected. No road crosses the canyon.

"The fire couldn't have come at a better time," a Mira Mesa resident told 10News, reporting that the winds recently died down in the area this afternoon.

A red flag warning for San Diego County ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top