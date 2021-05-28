Watch
Sports betting initiative qualifies for California ballot

Wayne Parry/AP
A clerk counts money at the sports betting lounge at Freehold Raceway in Freehold, N.J. on Oct. 24, 2020. A report released Feb. 2, 2021 by the American Gaming Association predicts fewer Americans will bet on this year's Super Bowl, a decrease driven largely by fewer people back at work in offices where betting pools are circulated. But the report also predicts a record amount will be wagered online this year. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Posted at 11:50 AM, May 28, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - An initiative to allow sports betting at tribal casinos and horse-racing tracks in California has qualified for the November 2022 ballot.

Backers of the constitutional amendment submitted 1.4 million signatures supporting the measure and the secretary of state reported Thursday that counties verified enough signatures to qualify.

The measure would exclude wagering on high school and California-based college teams and require bettors to be at least 21 years old.

The initiative was written by a coalition of Native American tribes. Card clubs are excluded as sports betting sites and that industry is expected to be a major opponent.

