Speeding U-Haul truck leaves trail of furniture, trash

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A speeding U-Haul truck turned a neighborhood near La Mesa into a dumping ground Saturday afternoon.

Along Tropico Drive, the sound of a speeding vehicle - and then a loud thud - startled Steve Haase in his driveway. In the middle of the road was a couch, carpet padding, tile and a painting.

Haase lives on a cul-de-sac, so he knew the vehicle would have to come back around. Haase walked into the road, and saw a mid-sized U-Haul truck. He saw two men in their early 20s inside, laughing.

"They're coming down the street and I put my hand up. They stop, but they get close, so I get out of the way. I then asked him if he was going to pick it up. They said, 'Of course,' and then took off with big speed," said Haase.



They left behind a big mess across the entire neighborhood. Up the street, 10news found an even bigger pile of trash, collected from a trail of discarded items.

"It's sad. Just sad," said Haase.

That other pile included mattresses, chairs and another couch.

"It's turned it into a homeless camp or something like that," said Haase.

On the Nextdoor app, neighbors have vented about the incident and prior examples of dumping.

"People in this neighborhood are good people and don't deserve this. This is not our neighborhood," said Haase.

If you have any information, call the Rancho San Diego sheriff's station at 619-660-7090.