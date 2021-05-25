Watch
News

Actions

Southwest Airlines flight attendant loses 2 teeth in assault by passenger

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE
Earns Southwest
Posted at 9:56 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 12:56:29-04

DALLAS (AP) -- A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, and the president of her union calls it part of a disturbing increase in unruly passengers.

The president of the Southwest flight attendants' union, Lyn Montgomery, said Tuesday that she wants more air marshals and a tougher stance against disruptive passengers.

The attack happened Sunday after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego. Southwest says the passenger was taken into custody.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group