Southwest Airlines brings back buy-one, get-one-free Companion Pass promotion

(CNN) — Act fast. For a limited time, Southwest Airlines is offering a promotional Companion Pass, which would allow a passholder’s companion to fly with them nearly free on unlimited flights for two months early next year. The designated companion owes only taxes and fees when accompanying the passholder.

Through a flash promotion available through September 5, members of the airline’s Rapid Rewards program (you can sign up here) can register for a promotional Companion Pass. To qualify for the pass, the rewards member must book one qualifying round-trip or two one-way tickets by 11:59 p.m. CT on September 5, 2024, for travel from now through November 20, 2024. The promotional pass earned will be valid for use between January 6, 2025, and March 6, 2025.

“We love offering this Companion Pass promotion because it allows our Members to experience one of the many benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program,” said Jennifer Bridie, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines, in a news release. Bridie added that rewards program members for the first time can use points, a combination of cash and points or other eligible forms of payment to book flights that count toward the Companion Pass promotion.

Typically, full-year passes are earned by flying 100 qualifying one-way flights or earning 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. The pass earned through those means is good through the remainder of the calendar year in which it was earned and the full following year.

Interested travelers can register here for the two-month promotional pass and then book the qualifying flight or flights. The designated companion can then accompany the passholder on unlimited flights for two months at the beginning of next year for the cost of only taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 one way.

Southwest made headlines in July when it announced it is getting rid of its longstanding open seating policy, which will allow the airline to charge a premium for some of the seats on its planes. The change marked a departure from its decades-long business model and brand identity.

