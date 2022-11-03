Watch Now
Southern California mountains get snow from departing storm

Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP
This photo provided by Mammoth Lakes Tourism shows the sky lift during the first snow fall at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 12:36:23-04

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — The tail end of the season's first significant storm dropped snow on Southern California mountains early Thursday as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system.

Up to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow was reported by the Big Bear Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

The storm developed in the Gulf of Alaska and pushed down into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, dropping widespread rain and coating parts of the Sierra Nevada with snow.

In its aftermath, freeze warnings were issued for the north coast and frost advisories were issued for the Sacramento Valley and the region south of Monterey Bay. Freeze watches were posted for central coast interior valleys.

Another large Pacific storm system was forecast to enter California early next week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
