Watch Now
News

Actions

Southern California man is mauled to death by 4 dogs

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 15:10:34-05

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner's four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming sent Riverside County sheriff's deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

He died at a hospital.

The owner wasn't present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso, for "humane euthanasia," the animal services department said.

The dogs weren't registered, department spokesman John Welsh said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Tonight!

Watch ABC 10News Tonight!