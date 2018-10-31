Southbound I-805 closed due to truck fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 805 were closed after a vehicle reportedly overturned and erupted in flames.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-805 near SR-163 in the Clairemont Mesa area, according to California Highway Patrol.

All lanes on the southbound side were closed and traffic was diverted to SR-163, causing heavy backup in the area.

MAP: Check traffic in the area

It's not clear how the crash occurred or when the wreck would be cleaned up.