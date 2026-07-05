Silver Alert activated for woman, 79, in San Diego County

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol activated a Silver Alert today to help locate a 79-year-old woman last seen in Chula Vista.

Evangeline Rodriguez was last seen about 5:55 a.m. Thursday at Wildbrook Place and Woodspring Drive in Chula Vista. She is believed to be driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with California license plate 9JBS786.

Rodriguez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez, or knows where she is, is urged to call 911.

The CHP activates a Silver Alert when an elderly or developmentally or cognitively impaired person is missing and determined to be at risk. It is

hoped providing immediate information to the public will aid in their swift

recovery.

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