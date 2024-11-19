Property owner explains status of building where young boy was shot, killed in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Yellow crime scene tape blows in the wind on N Avenue in National City.

In the distance – what National City Police describe as an abandoned boarded-up house where 12-year-old Elijah Smith was shot and killed.

"It's very upsetting. I'm sure we're all wondering how that happens. It's…how? How?" Marcus Banks, a neighbor, said.

Banks lives down the hill from the shooting happened.

"There's always something going on,” Banks said.

Banks said he’s been in the neighborhood for about a year.

He tells me loud noises and unfamiliar faces aren’t uncommon.

He said he’s heard fireworks going off from the area of the home up the hill every night.

"So I'm not surprised that something crazy went down. All the pieces come together. And, now, it's obvious that it's just kids always up there, just probably up to God knows what,” Banks said.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told ABC 10News over the phone that there had been a different party at the home the previous weekend.

Something Banks described seeing firsthand.

"They had a party last Friday. That was- that filled the entire street. It was crazy,” Banks said.

According to San Diego County property records, Bill Hill Oz LLC owns the home. The county records show the LLC bought the property and the one next door in May 2022.

ABC 10News tracked down the property owner, and the law firm representing them sent us the following statement on their behalf:

“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the victims and their families, who have been impacted by this senseless act of violence. We acquired the property with the intent of redeveloping the two structures that were no longer habitable. Prior to this tragedy we have been diligently processing a demolition permit with the City to remove the buildings and clear brush. The property has not been abandoned. Our demolition permit application is currently pending and while we await a decision we took multiple actions to secure the property and discourage trespassers from entering. This included boarding up the property, posting signs forbidding trespassing and cutting off water and electricity. We have also coordinated multiple police actions to prevent transient activity on the property. Lastly, representatives of ownership visited the property regularly. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and hope that the perpetrators of this illegal activity on our property will be brought to justice.”

Despite all this, a tragedy is still happening in this neighborhood, and some are hoping how this happened gets answered.

“I really hope something gets done about it. I really hope we get to the bottom of this,” Banks said.

National City told ABC 10News the demolition permit was processed and is waiting for it to be finalized as they wait for the developer.

