Mayor John McCann's State of the City Address previews bold plans for Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Mayor John McCann delivered his State of the City address at the new Gaylord Pacific Resort Tuesday night, highlighting economic development, housing initiatives, public safety achievements, and more.

His address outlined billions in upcoming investments, but McCann started off by emphasizing the City's strong financial position.

"This year's budget has no cuts in services, no layoffs, and has fully funded reserves," McCann said.

The mayor also highlighted Chula Vista's public safety record, giving a nod to the Fire Department's success with the Border 2 Fire earlier this year, and announcing new hires for the police department.

"The Citizen Department has now added 94 new police positions, resulting in a 32% increase in authorized patrol staffing," McCann said. "And the FBI still has us as a top 10 safest city in the United States."

Housing affordability and homelessness remain significant concerns for South Bay residents.

When ABC 10News asked about fears that development might price residents out of their homes, McCann emphasized his commitment to affordable housing options.

"I believe that we need to be able to build more affordable housing, not only rentable housing, but also making sure that we have good housing opportunities for ownership," McCann said. "The cost of living has skyrocketed in our region, making it difficult for our younger generation.

During his speech, the mayor announced that entry-level housing would become available for those he referred to as the 'missing middle'.

"Sunbow, in Otay Ranch, features 718 multifamily residences for entry-level sale. Citrus Bay is opening this summer, offering 244-unit townhomes for sale. You can find this bayside community adjacent to the Chula Vista Center, where the old Sears was located," McCann said.

ABC 10News also asked McCann ahead of his speech about the issue of homelessness.

McCann reported a 7% reduction, referencing the most recent point-in-time count statistic. He attributed this decrease to a dual approach of services and accountability, saying Chula Vista has the strictest encampment bans in the County.

"We went ahead and made sure that we created a 65-unit bridge shelter that would provide wrap-around services, but we also did the opposite, or the other side, making sure that we're holding people accountable," McCann said. "We're gonna allow you to get help and get services, but if you're not gonna accept those services, we can't have you out on the streets."

Beyond affordable housing, the mayor also revealed plans for new commercial opportunities.

He announced plans to use select floors of the Millenia Library, opening in 2026, as a space for SDSU classes, as well as the top floors for an entertainment company that could "Bring Hollywood to the Southbay."

McCann also said he's commissioned a study about bringing a four-year university to Chula Vista.

The mayor also touched on the TJ Sewage Crisis, stating that he has expedited plans for upgrading the South Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"The success from our planning meeting with Administrator Zeldin produced the fast tracking of the upgrades from 2 years to 100 days," McCann said.

With the Gaylord Resort serving as the backdrop for his address, McCann announced major economic developments and job creation on the horizon.

"The developments of Gaylord, Amara Bay, Bayview Point and all the infrastructure included totals over $4.5 billion," McCann said. "This is the largest investment in Chula Vista's history."