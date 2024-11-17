Locals talk after-math of homicide at teenage house party in National City

The aftermath of a teenage house party that ended as a homicide is still leaving one National City neighborhood in shock.

According to the National City Police Department, there was a house party off East 8th St. and N Ave Friday night in an abandoned home.

Mark Segal, the Detective Sergeant assigned to the homicide said there were over a hundred teenagers at the house party.

The house party ended with gunfire, leave on person dead, four others shot, and a suspect still on the loose as of Saturday afternoon.

One man who was at the house party spoke to ABC 10News and wished to remain anonymous.

"Everyone just kind of started ducking and just running outside," he said. "Those gunshots were pretty fast."

The man came back to get his car Saturday morning and said he'd been thinking about what he saw all night.

"Me and my friends, we go inside, and then I see someone just laying on the ground, and we're trying to pick them up, but you couldn't," he said. "As we're picking him up, he kinda like just dropped again, couldn't get back up. I couldn't really get a good enough sleep last night."

The National City Police Department spent all Saturday processing the crime scene. The K-9 Unit was seen searching for anything tied to a gun around the perimeter of the house.

Segal said the house is on a huge property and that there was a lot of evidence to be processed. Segal also confirmed that the house is abandoned.

Neighbors who live near this house at the top of the hill said they didn't realize that the house was abandoned until recently when they discovered that teenagers were partying inside the abandoned home.

One neighbor ABC 10News spoke with said they heard the gunshots last night and immediately came out. Then they saw teenagers sliding down the hillside of the driveway to escape the gunshots.

Adriana is one of the neighbors and said she heard the gunshots Friday night, and felt a lot of fear.

"It's calm here," Adriana said. "We don't know what happened. They were young kids. It was pretty ugly with what happened, we're still a bit scared."