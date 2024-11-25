IB pier on track to reopen Thanksgiving Day

The Imperial Beach Pier is closing back down again on Monday for a few more days.

The Port of San Diego said it's undergoing repairs and having two pilings replaced, deck board replacement, and utility piping work.

However, the Port of San Diego said maintenance crews are on schedule to finish its updates and have the pier reopen permanently by Thanksgiving Day.

After two weeks of closure, the pier reopened temporarily over the weekend while crew took the two days off.

Equipment took up the shoulder of the deck, but plenty of people were able to simply walk around everything and enjoy the pier as usual.

At the end of the pier, Tin Fish's kitchen opened back up, and manager Tricia Baglioni said the closures for the past couple of weeks have not impacted their restaurant very much.

"We're missing out on a few hours, but as long as we're able to open on the weekends, we're good," Baglioni said.

IB pier's quick weekend opening caught Carter Sieverts and Finley Zilk by surprise, as they admitted, they didn't even know it had been closed.

"We took a drive to what we took a drive to IN on the right day," Sieverts said. "The whole time we were here, we were talking about how bummed we are about OB pier because we live in OB, and we can't go on our pier anymore."

The quick reopening also has been great for fishermen.

Brian Bair came in from Ranchos Penisquitos to fish with his son Nicholas and caught plenty on Sunday.

Bair said his dad lives here in IB, so he's aware of the sewage crisis but sees the improvements that keep him coming back.

"The community is looking better. It's been growing, getting cleaned up, so we'll be back," Bair said.

More details on The Port of San Diego's Maintenance Project can be found here, including the rest of the schedule.



November 18-22 – staging and prep work, placement of new pilings, and pile-driving; full closure, no public access

November 23-24 – pier reopen for the weekend

November 25-27 – partial closure at mid-pier, public access maintained for full length of the pier

November 28 – pier fully open

The utility piping work is expected to be completed 2025, but will not cause any further closures of the pier.