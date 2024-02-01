High winds and flood waters rise across the Southbay

SOUTHBAY, Calif. (KGTV) — A high wind and surf advisory went into effect early Thursday morning.

New factors are now at play in San Diego following last Monday's storm.

Starting with trees, one master arborist said the soil Thursday is already heavily saturated and will make downed trees and power lines a big concern.

Bradley Brown with Tree Life California, explained what signs to look for and what tree failure looks like.

"The way the trunk comes into the ground, is there anything that looks big like a mound of soil on one side, is crack in the soil, is there a crack in the trunk in the tree," Brown said. "There's things you can probably look for, and if you can identify any of these things, for example a mound of soil on one side of the tree suggests the tree is falling in the opposite direction."

The City of San Diego said for any tree failures, downed electrical lines, or gas emergencies to San Diego Gas & Electric, as winds were expected to get up to at least 25 mph, gusts up to at least 45 mph.

San Diego was also under a surf advisory Thursday, expecting to see sets between 6ft to 10 ft high.

A flood advisory also went into effect Thursday.

Flood-proned areas in the Southbay were issues once again on Hollister Rd., Saturn Rd., Dairy Mart Rd., and near the Trolley Station.

Crews from San Diego Police, California Border Protection, and the San Diego Fire-Resuce patrolled these spots Thursday.

Lt. Rick Romero with SD Fire-Resuce said the storm as of Thursday morning and early afternoon was lighter compared to last Monday's 'perfect storm', however there was still cause for vigilance.

Like the high winds, Lt. Romero said his team expected to see a lot more run-off with the rain event Thursday because of how saturated the ground already was from Monday's storm.

"If you're driving and see water thinking you can make it, don't drive in the water, especially at night, it's harder to see at night," Romero said.