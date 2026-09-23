Bicyclist killed in Egger Highlands hit-and-run; police seek suspect

A 45-year-old bicyclist was killed Wednesday in a hit- and-run collision in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Palm Avenue. The victim was riding a mountain bike eastbound in the bicycle lane when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound in the number three lane veered right and struck him from behind, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the motorist fled the scene in an unknown direction. Paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene, the department reported. Investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle or the driver.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the crash to contact the SDPD or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.