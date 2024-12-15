Chula Vista Starlight Parade celebrates 60 years

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) - The lighting of a Christmas tree kicked off the beginning of a beautiful night filled with tens of thousands of people and lots of lights.

"This is like a tradition," said Josefina Torres, who was with her four kids at the parade. "I've been coming since I was little. I used to be in the parade when I was in high school and middle school, so it's just fun. It's something that we do every year with my kids."

Josefina was with her family to enjoy the festivities but also to continue the holiday spirit.

The Fimbres family is local and have been coming to the parade for what they say is a long long time.

"Fun fact, I came on the parade when I was little so it's just always been a family tradition to come out here and to see everyone spread love and it's a good time for the kids too, we enjoy it, they enjoy it, we love it," said Zebrina Fimbres.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said the parade's longevity comes from representing so many types of people and organizations.

"They're all across the board," said McCann. "We have marching bands, we have businesses, we have car clubs, You name it we probably have it. Because all the community comes to be able to support each other."

As for Josefina, she said events like these are important for the community, especially for her family.

"The memories I make with my children," said Josefina. "I remember coming here and it was fun, and my mom taking us late at night and it would be cold getting our cocoa. So having those memories continue on with my children."

The parade took a three-year hiatus and is now back in its 60th year. Local businesses said it's one of the biggest days in the year for shopping local.