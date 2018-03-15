Some students feel National Walkout Day ‘too political'

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Hundreds of thousands of students left class Wednesday morning across the country to honor the school shooting victims and march for more gun legislation.

Students from Coronado High School streamed out from class onto Orange Avenue bearing signs and chanting the ‘NRA has to go,’ but a group of students hung back to silently pay their respects to the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

"I know people definitely judged us for not walking,” said Johanna Warner, the CHS senior who organized the Parkland-related gathering.

Similar smaller events took place at Oceanside High School and other schools around San Diego.

“We thought the big moment for this was to honor the families,” added Warner, “We didn’t want to make it about the second amendment.”

Senior Kennedy Scott say there is pressure for students politicize what happened in Florida, but not every student feels that way.

“When everyone is fighting for kids lives you kind of feel horrible sitting in class so that’s why we wanted to provide another way for students to respect lives without feeling like they were sitting in a classroom and not being a part of this,” said Scott, “It was just letting people know that it’s okay to not be doing what everyone else is doing.”