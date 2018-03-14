San Diego County students plan school walkouts to protest gun violence

Zac Self
6:53 PM, Mar 13, 2018
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: Students participate in a protest against gun violence February 21, 2018 outside the White House in Washington, DC. Hundreds of students from a number of Maryland and DC schools walked out of their classrooms and made a trip to the U.S. Capitol and the White House to call for gun legislation, one week after 17 were killed in the latest mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Students throughout San Diego are expected to take part in a widespread walk out Wednesday morning in protest of gun violence.

The national walkout is set to begin at 10 a.m. and last 17 minutes, one minute for each of the victims in the deadly Parkland shooting.

The walkouts raise a number of questions about possible punishments. Schools can punish students, but many won't as long as students aren't being disruptive. The Supreme Court ruled students don't "shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate" in Tinker V. Des Moines case. 

Many have also posed the question of whether or not walking out of school could hurt their chances of getting into college. Many colleges, such as Yale, Tulane and UCLA have said walking out won't affect their chances of getting into the schools. 

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Tuesday that they are aware of the walkouts saying. 

Read the full statement below:

“On Wednesday, March 14th, students and faculty at schools across the nation are expected to walkout to mark one month since the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is aware several schools in our jurisdictions will be participating in the #ENOUGH National School Walkout. We respect everyone's right to express themselves in a peaceful and respectful manner. We would ask that students and administrators communicate with their local law enforcement particularly if they will be leaving campus to ensure their safety navigating roadways and the well-being of drivers and pedestrians. For our students: please respect the instructions of school officials and if you hear any threats of violence or even potential violence, we encourage you to talk to one of our Sheriff's School Resource Deputies. The Sheriff's Department takes every threat seriously. In addition, students can call the anonymous Crime Stoppers Students Speaking Out tip line at (888) 580-8477. Students, parents and the public can also call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.”

