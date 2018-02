KGTV — A Winter Olympics first, American Mirai Nagasu made history by being the first women to land a triple Axel at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Mirai skated just one portion of the figure skating team event, the ladies free skate, and won a bronze medal on Sunday's games.

After missing the 2014 Winter Olympics team, Mirai returned to skating, previously placing fourth in the 2010 Winter Olympics saying,

"Four years ago when I was left off the (Olympic) team I wanted to make another Olympic team, and I knew I would really have to be something special...So to become the first American to land a triple Axel at the Olympic Games is historical, and no one can take that away from me."



Below is what the media has to say about this remarkable feat.

A performance for the record books by Mirai Nagasu, complete with a celebration we'll remember for a long time. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/ew8YKEYGzc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Mirai herself tweeted, "Today has been the best day ever."

Today has been the best day ever. https://t.co/Bx1DhD4xej — Mirai Nagasu (@mirai_nagasu) February 12, 2018

