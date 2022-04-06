Watch
News

Actions

Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

Eggs carton
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE
Eggs carton
Posted at 6:52 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 09:52:20-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California officials say grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that in March and June 2020, Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law.

Smart & Final says it "briefly and unintentionally raised the price of premium eggs" after suppliers raised the price on standard eggs.

Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!