Six new flu deaths reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Six new flu deaths have been reported this week in San Diego County as the number of emergency room visits due to the flu remain the same, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

So far this flu season, 308 people have died from the flu throughout the county. Those who have died range in age from one to 101 years old and almost all had underlying medical conditions.

Also last week, 682 lab-confirmed cases of the flu were reported compared to 620 the week before.

“The number of influenza cases being reported is still elevated, a sign that the flu is still here and making people sick,” said Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should continue getting vaccinated.”

So far this flu season, more than 19,000 lab-confirmed cases of the flu have been reported, compared to nearly 5,000 last season.