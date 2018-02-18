Six injured in crash at Scripps Ranch Sunday afternoon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Six people have been injured after a crash near Scripps Ranch Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Pomerado Road and Avenue of Nations near Thurgood Marshall Middle School.

At least five ambulances were requested at the scene, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash and the condition of those injured is unknown at this time.

10News is will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.