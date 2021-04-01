Six Flags Magic Mountain reopens for California residents

VALENCIA, Calif. (CNS) - On the first day theme parks are permitted to reopen in California, Six Flags Magic Mountain will fire up its roller coasters and begin welcoming back visitors Thursday.

The park will reopen for members and pass holders Thursday and Friday, then welcome the general public starting Saturday.

Because of coronavirus concerns, tickets and reservations will be available online to California residents only.

Capacity will be limited to 15%, but will be allowed to increase to 25% on Monday, when Los Angeles County enacts loosened restrictions under the orange tier of the state's economic reopening blueprint.

Visitors will also be limited to groups 10 or fewer, and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is permitted.

Los Angeles County's other major theme park, Universal Studios Hollywood, will be reopening April 16. Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim are set to reopen April 30. Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park will reopen in May.