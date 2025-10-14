Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Sister-in-law of former Sen. Mitt Romney found dead next to Southern California parking garage

Mitt Romney
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, heads to a vote before a national security briefing on Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Mitt Romney
Posted

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) - A sister-in-law of former Sen. Mitt Romney was found dead next to a parking garage in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday.

Preliminary information suggested that 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia may have jumped or fallen from the garage, ABC7 reported.

Homicide investigators responded around 9 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of Town Center Drive, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!