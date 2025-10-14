Sister-in-law of former Sen. Mitt Romney found dead next to Southern California parking garage

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) - A sister-in-law of former Sen. Mitt Romney was found dead next to a parking garage in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday.

Preliminary information suggested that 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia may have jumped or fallen from the garage, ABC7 reported.

Homicide investigators responded around 9 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of Town Center Drive, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

