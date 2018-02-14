Shots reportedly fired into canyon in Clairemont, police investigating

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A person has been taken in for questioning after police received several reports of someone shooting into a canyon in Clairemont Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jamestown Court and Jamestown Road south of SR-52 near Genesee Avenue.

According to police, people in the area reported hearing three shots fired into a nearby canyon surrounded by homes.

