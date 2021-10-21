Watch
Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat

Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 17:38:39-04

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion while hiking in a remote area in August.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they died.

Briese says their water container was empty. The family went hiking on a trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, where they were found dead on Aug. 17 after a family friend reported them missing.

The case had baffled authorities.

