SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Caltrans is warning drivers that a portion of northbound SR-125 will close Sunday.

According to Caltrans, northbound SR-125 will close from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between SR-905 and Birch Road.

The north and southbound shoulder bike lane between SR-905 and Birch Road will also close between the same hours.

According to Caltrans, the closure is for the testing of new technology, though the agency didn’t specify what technology it will be testing.