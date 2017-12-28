Search on for missing San Diego man with dementia

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing.



James Burks left his home in the 4600 block of Newport Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, heading in an unknown direction, according to San Diego police.



"He routinely goes on walks and returns within 15 minutes," according to a police statement.



Burks, who left without a cellphone or money but may be carrying a California identification card, is known to walk in the Ocean Beach area and has had multiple contacts with people there, police said.



Burks is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has hazel eyes, white hair and a light-to-medium complexion. He was wearing jeans and a black-and-blue jacket when he disappeared.



Anyone with information regarding Burks' whereabouts was urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.