Search on for missing San Diego man with dementia

City News Service
6:42 AM, Dec 28, 2017
James Burks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing.

James Burks left his home in the 4600 block of Newport Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, heading in an unknown direction, according to San Diego police.

"He routinely goes on walks and returns within 15 minutes," according to a police statement.

Burks, who left without a cellphone or money but may be carrying a California identification card, is known to walk in the Ocean Beach area and has had multiple contacts with people there, police said.

Burks is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has hazel eyes, white hair and a light-to-medium complexion. He was wearing jeans and a black-and-blue jacket when he disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding Burks' whereabouts was urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.

