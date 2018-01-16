Kim Kilkenny of Friends of SDSU issued a statement.
"With overwhelming support for SDSU and the positive impacts the university provides to our community, San Diegans clearly support SDSU West to ensure the Mission Valley stadium site is used to benefit the public, provide a place for SDSU to grow and thrive, and guarantee a permanent, public river park and open space."
Friends of SDSU will gather at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Both City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and Fred Pierce of Friends of SDSU will be speaking at the event.
A competing ballot, SoccerCity, qualified earlier last year and will also appear on the 2018 ballot. If both initiatives appear on the upcoming ballot the initiative with the most votes would be adopted.