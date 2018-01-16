SDSU West initiative deadline set for Tuesday

Mario Armstrong
9:27 AM, Jan 16, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Stars and Stripes and the SDSU rally flag fly at the entrance of the stadium prior to the game against the San Diego State Aztecs and the Hawaii Rainbows in Qualcomm Stadium on November 5, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Kent Horner
Copyright Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The petition deadline for the San Diego State University West expansion plan is Tuesday.

Proponents of the SDSU West expansion plan must submit more than 100,000 signatures for approval by officials.

In order to appear on the upcoming November 2018 ballot, the petition must receive at least 71,646 verified signatures.

Once the signatures are verified the City Council must then decide whether to adopt the initiative or place it before the voters.

Kim Kilkenny of Friends of SDSU issued a statement.

"With overwhelming support for SDSU and the positive impacts the university provides to our community, San Diegans clearly support SDSU West to ensure the Mission Valley stadium site is used to benefit the public, provide a place for SDSU to grow and thrive, and guarantee a permanent, public river park and open space."
 

Friends of SDSU will gather at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Both City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and Fred Pierce of Friends of SDSU will be speaking at the event.

A competing ballot, SoccerCity, qualified earlier last year and will also appear on the 2018 ballot. If both initiatives appear on the upcoming ballot the initiative with the most votes would be adopted.

