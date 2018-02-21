SDSU keeping ‘Aztec task force' members unnamed

“If we’re going to come to real solution, we need to know who is on that task force,” said SDSU Senior Brandon Jones, “it’s going go a long way in identifying the legitimacy of this task force.”
SDSU defended their decision in a statement:
"Until the conclusion of their work, names of this task force will be withheld in an effort to allow them the opportunity to deliberate, research and present their final recommendations without disruption."
SDSU teams have been know as the Aztecs for more than 90 years.