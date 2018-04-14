SDFD hosts Girls Empowerment Camp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Girls Empowerment Camp put on by the San Diego Fire Department started Saturday despite some controversy a few months ago.

The camp teaches girls what it takes to be a firefighter. The girls learn how to pull hoses, climb ladders, and climb out of windows just like firefighters do on the job.

In February, attorney Al Rava sent a letter to the city attorney on behalf of his client, Rich Allison. The letter claimed that the camp was unwelcoming to boys solely based on their sex.

The camp was canceled, but days later Mayor Faulconer issued a statement saying the camp would go on.

The girls are thankful the camp is back on. Many have dreams of being firefighters or paramedics.

The camp is hosting another weekend for teens in May. There are still spots available. To register, click here.