SD Sheriff's commander calls for transparency

A top ranking member of the Sheriff’s Department is speaking about changes he feels are needed, following the investigation into Assistant Sheriff Rich Miller.

On Tuesday, Team 10 confirmed Miller was being accused of inappropriate conduct. Miller is currently using his accumulated time off until his scheduled retirement on March 2nd.

Commander Dave Myers, who is running for Sheriff, emphasized women should feel safe to come forward. He used the example of Deputy Richard Fischer, accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct while on duty.

“It took after a woman complained… another 13 women to come forward before anything was really done. If we can’t police ourselves within the department, how’s the public going to trust us to do that outside the department?” Myers said.

Myers has been with the department for 32 years.

“One of my goals is to create that transparency,” Myers said.

Sheriff Gore told Team 10 in regards to Miller, “allegations are taken very seriously and given the highest priority.”