Saturday power outage hits University Heights, North Park region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 1600 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power in Central San Diego Saturday.

The outage affected customers in Old Town, Mission Hills, Hillcrest, University Heights, North Park, and Normal Heights, according to SDG&E's outage map.

According to the map, at least 1622 customers were without power. By 11:20 a.m., all but about 115 customers had power restored.

It wasn't immediately clear if any businesses were affected. Crews estimated power to be restored by 12 p.m.

The cause of the outage is being investigated.

