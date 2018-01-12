Santee brothers sentenced for beating homeless man to death in 2016
Mark Saunders
11:00 AM, Jan 12, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Two men who pleaded guilty to beating a homeless man to death near a Santee riverbed in 2016 were sentenced Friday.
Austin Mostrong, 22, pleaded guilty in October 2017 to second-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old George Lowery on April 24, 2016. He also admitted to assaulting another victim.
Austin Mostrong's brother, Preston, 21, pleaded guilty at the same hearing to manslaughter and mayhem, and to an allegation that he caused great bodily injury to Lowery and caused him to go into a coma.
Austin Mostrong was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and Preston Mostrong was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Preston Mostrong will be eligible for parole after 20 years served.
Suder was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served. A judge said Suder's false testimony didn't impact any arrests and that she shouldn't have been interviewed without an attorney present.
Police said the brothers' made statements that placed them at the crime scene in 2016. In those statements, Preston Mostrong admitted to hitting Lowery and throwing him into the weeds.
Police said the killing stemmed from an altercation days before the attack.
Austin Mostrong's paintball or pellet gun was reportedly taken in an incident near the encampment. Prosecutors alleged Austin Mostrong said the night before Lowery's death that he intended to go back and retrieve his gun.
Police believe Austin Mostrong had targeted random homeless individuals with a paintball gun a week before the murder and Lowery had taken the gun from him.