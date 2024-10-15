Santa Monica College shooting that left employee critical was 'workplace violence,' officials say

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Santa Monica College was closed Tuesday as police investigate a campus shooting that wounded an employee in what officials said was a “workplace violence incident.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of late Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Monday at the school's Center for Media and Design on a satellite campus that's also home to the public radio station KCRW, the community college said in a statement.

The victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition, the college statement said. The shooter remains at large.

“This was a workplace violence incident, not a random act,” the statement said. “The College is fully cooperating with authorities, and all Santa Monica College campuses will be closed on Tuesday to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community.”

The Santa Monica Police Department, which is leading the investigation, did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking additional details.

The school, with a series of satellite campuses in the beachside city, enrolls about 30,000 full- and part-time students.