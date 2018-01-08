Sandbags available for neighbors in Lilac Fire burn zone

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) - This week’s storm could lead to mudslides in the areas burned by the Lilac Fire in North San Diego County.

Will Birchall has enough sandbags and wattle to shore up his property near San Luis Rey Downs. The Lilac Fire seared the edges of his property.

“I saved the chickens but my neighbor's house went, another neighbor house went. It's complete devastation up there but we're real fortunate,” Birchall said.

Birchall runs a disaster restoration business. He’s concerned about the rain.

“We have a lot of erosion, 3 acres, and I’m worried some of it is going to fill the swell and the drains and wash away a lot of our hillside.”

There are sandbags available to those who need them.

Sky10 was above the burn zone Tuesday morning.