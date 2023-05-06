San Ysidro non-profit celebrates 50 years of advocating for migrants

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Before the end of Title 42, a San Ysidro non-profit is raising money for services near the border. It’s doing so through a 5 and 10K run this morning.

Casa Familiar has advocated for migrants in San Ysidro since 1973, and now their work is relevant as ever.

“When people come over here, they’re here without knowing anything about the community," said Patricia Pichardo, a San Ysidro resident. "They don’t know where to start.”

Recently, large groups of migrants have come to the border looking for asylum. Casa Familiar guides them through the process.

“I know Casa Familiar helped them find housing, if they have relatives here in the us, they helped to find them,” Pichardo said.

On Saturday, these runners raised money for the non-profit.

“Social services for anyone that needs them, regardless of where they’re coming from,” said Anita Dharapuram, Board Chair for Casa Familiar.

In addition to immigration, Casa Familiar has forty programs for community development.

“I think it’s super important to bring attention to the issues happening right at our footsteps,” said Samantha Galaz, a runner at the event.